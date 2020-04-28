Fidelity Investments to hire 100 people in Dublin, Galway

Investment company Fidelity Investments Ireland is to create 100 high-tech jobs in Dublin and Galway, relying on virtual processes to hire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is accelerating hiring for the roles as it seeks to expand the number of software engineers on its staff.

The Boston-headquartered financial services company, which currently has 1,100 employees in Ireland, said the 100 jobs were in addition to its regular hiring schedule for the Irish arm of the business.

“Fidelity Ireland continues to provide critical technology and operations support to the firm. All of our 1,100-strong workforce are working from home across Ireland and ready to welcome new colleagues to support our expanding need for tech skills and talent we have based here in Ireland,” said Al Riviezzo, general manager, fidelity Investments Ireland.

The company is turning to virtual processes to bring new employees into the firm and begin training, with flexibility on working from home and supports to ensure the safety of employees. The company has also added enhanced supports and benefits for employees, including time needed to manage unexpected homelife events and Covid-19 screening.