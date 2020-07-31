FBD taps AIB deputy chief as insurer sinks into loss

FBD Holding has poached AIB’s deputy chief executive Tomás O’Midheach to become its next CEO as the insurer reported a loss for the first half of the year after setting aside €30 million to cover potential Covid-19 business interruption claims if it loses a court case later this year.

The State’s only indigenous general insurer said on Friday that Mr O’Midheach will join the group on February 1st, having been on the lookout for a new CEO since Fiona Muldoon signalled last October that she was stepping down after five years. Financial sector veteran Paul D’Alton took over in April on an interim basis as Ms Muldoon exited the business.

FBD decided last month to scrap plans for a €34.9 million final dividend on last year’s earnings as it signalled it would be setting aside €22 million in case it loses a test challenge in relation to its business interruption policies. Litigation between it and a number of its publican customers claiming cover for business interruption as a result of Covid-19 has been scheduled for hearing in the Commercial Court this October.

However, the company said on Friday that now sees a loss of that test case leading to a cost of €30 million across its pub customers.

The provision led to FBD reporting a €9 million loss before tax for the first half, compared to a profit of €39 million for the same period last year.

Gross written premium across the group fell 7 per cent to €176 million, driven by the impact of Covid-19 premium rebates for motor and commercial customers as economic activity slumped during the lockdown.

Motor customers with policies in place at the end of March received a €35 One4All voucher as many cars were off the road, resulting in a drop in accidents. Commercial customers’ rebates reflected the reduced exposure to employers’ liability, public liability and business interruption while businesses were closed during the second quarter.