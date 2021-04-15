FBD shares rise as Norwegian insurer buys 6.3% stake

Shares in FBD Holdings jumped in morning trading in Dublin on Thursday after it emerged that a Norwegian general insurer has snapped up a 6.3 per cent stake in the company.

Oslo-based Protector Forsikring bought the shares on Tuesday, with Invesco understood to have been the seller. It notified FBD of the holding within 24 hours, according to a stock exchange announcement on Thursday morning.

Market sources in Dublin are sceptical about whether the move could be seen as a precursor to a takeover approach. The Norwegian company’s market value stands at the equivalent of about €800 million, compared to FBD’s value of €260 million.

Shares in FBD were up 4.2 per cent at €7.40 in late morning, albeit amid thin trading volumes.