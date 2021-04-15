FBD shares rise as Norwegian insurer buys 6.3% stake

Shares in FBD Holdings jumped in morning trading in Dublin after it emerged that a Norwegian insurer, Protector Forsikring, has snapped up a 6.3 per cent stake in the company.

However, sources said that the position has been taken by the Oslo-based firm’s investment portfolio and is not a precursor to Protector Forsikring taking a strategic stake or launching a takeover bid.

Protector Forsikring bought the shares on Tuesday, with Invesco understood to have been the seller. It notified FBD of the holding within 24 hours, according to a stock exchange announcement on Thursday morning.

Spokesmen for FBD and Protector Forsikring declined to comment.

Market value

The Norwegian company’s market value stands at the equivalent of about €800 million, compared to FBD’s value of €260 million. However, its business model is very different to FBD in that it is a commercial insurer, rather than a consumer one, focusing on public sector and property and casualty coverage.

Shares in FBD were up almost 11 per cent at €7.88 in early afternoon trading.