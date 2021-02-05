FBD promises ‘interim payments’ to pubs after landmark court ruling

FBD said on Friday that it will make interim payments to “valid” business interruption claims under its pubs policy, after four publicans won a landmark court case against the insurer.

The ruling by the Commercial Court, within the High Court, has ramifications for more than 1,000 Irish pubs and restaurants covered by FBD’s pub policy.

“We understand the significant challenges our public house insurance policyholders currently face. FBD will arrange interim payments to affected policyholders while awaiting final clarity on quantum,” said the Dublin-listed insurer, where former AIB executive Tomás O’Midheach took over as chief executive last month, in a statement.

The company did not say what percentage of valid claims would be paid out by way of an interim payment.

Potential liabilities

The insurer has set aside €30 million in provisions for potential liabilities resulting from the case. However, the court will decide on the issue of quantifying losses suffered by publicans at a later date, with the case is due back in court on February 17th.

“This judgment provides much needed clarity to all concerned,” said FBD. “FBD is committed to paying valid claims from public house insurance policyholders and will endeavour to process claims as quickly as possible and in line with the judgment handed down.”

FBD said that all relevant FBD Public House Insurance policyholders, who have not yet notified a claim, are requested to notify their claim on fbd.ie, by calling the company during business hours, or by contacting their insurance broker.

The claims assessment process will be managed by FBD-appointed loss adjuster, Thornton Group, a Davies Company. “Policyholders who have already notified their claim, including those who have other arbitrations, proceedings or complaints against FBD outstanding, will be contacted by Thornton Group to advise next steps,” it said.

FBD said it would consider the effects of the judgment with its reinsurers and provide the market with “in due course” with the estimated net cost of Covid-19 related business interruption claims to the company.

“We expect the cost to be well within the range of considered financial outcomes, with FBD remaining strongly capitalised,” it said.