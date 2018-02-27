FBD profit rises sharply in 2017 as Ophelia claims cost €5.4m

Profit at FBD Holdings rose sharply in 2017, reaching almost €50 million for the year.

The company’s balance sheet was lifted by a stronger underwriting result and a release on prior year claims. It was also lifted by a reserve of €5.6 million that was released by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland following the Supreme Court ruling on the Setanta case that found the bureau was not liable for third party motor insurer insolvency. Underwriting profit at the company was almost €45 million, up from €3.2 million a year earlier.

The company said the gross claims arising from Storm Ophelia totalled €10 million to €11 million, which was managed to a net cost of €5.4 million after reinsurance.

Gross written premium rose by 3 per cent to €372.5 million. The company attributed the rise mainly to farm, business and private motor products, with moderate rate rises. The gain was offset by a reduction in broker business.

New business rose by 12 per cent over the year.

The company is proposing a dividend of 24 cent per share

Net claims for the year were €201 million. FBD said the claims environment showed signs of moderation, but remained difficult overall, with the average cost of claims rising. The company noted injury settlements were higher, particularly for minor injuries.

Chief executive Fiona Muldoon said 2017 was “an excellent year” for the group.

“After three years of hard work and corrective action, my colleagues and I have delivered a strong underwriting profit for the year,” she said. “FBD has displayed exceptional resilience and we are now well positioned to build on our loyal customer base.”

However, she warned the rising cost of claims remained a challenge. “The Government must follow through in implementing legislation to provide a lower cost, sustainable claims environment for the benefit of all insurance customers,” she said.