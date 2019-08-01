FBD profit doubles in first half on benign weather and investments

FBD, Ireland’s only indigenous publicly-quoted insurer, said on Thursday that its pre-tax profit jump 110 per cent to €38.7 million in the first half of the year, as an “exceptionally benign winter” resulted in a drop in claims and its investment income jumped as a result of a rally by bonds and shares this year.

However, chief executive Fiona Muldoon said that the group’s litigation claims costs are continuing to increase

“The average cost of court awards, particularly for soft tissue injuries, remains too high,” she said. “Despite some judicial progress in limiting court awards we have seen no meaningful progress on structural reform and Irish businesses continue to be held to impossible standards in personal injury cases.”

FBD’s wrote €190 million of new business during the first six months of the year, down from €192 million for the same period in 2018, “due to strong competition and modest rate decreases”.

“FBD seeks to grow our business in the face of strong competition but we are also committed to underwriting discipline and to writing the risks we know and understand,” Ms Muldoon said.

Net claims incurred reduced by €10.4 million to €94.3m primarily due to benign weather in 2019, while the insurer released €8.8 million of reserves that had been set aside for claims in previous years as the insurer saw some improvement in case settlements.

The company’s insurance underwriting business posted a €29.2 million profit, up from €18.9 million.

Investment income was €9 million for the period, up from €1 million, as a result of the recent market rally seen so far this year.