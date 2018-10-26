Fangs for the memory: Central Bank commemorates ‘Dracula’

Just in time for Halloween, the Central Bank of Ireland has launched a commemorative €15 Bram Stoker Dracula collector coin.

The silver proof coin commemorates the life of the Dublin born author and his famous novel Dracula, which was published in 1897 and became world-renowned after an American film adaptation starring Bela Lugosi launched in 1931.

To date, more than 1,000 novels and 200 films have been made about the famous Count, making him the most portrayed literary character in history.

In an official unveiling at Glasnevin Cemetery, Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery presented the coin to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD.

“The Central Bank is delighted to be commemorating a renowned Irish author such as Bram Stoker with this €15 silver coin,” Donnery said. “Bram Stoker created one of the most iconic characters in all of literature and film, and it is only fitting that we should honour him with this coin, which depicts the figure of Dracula looming behind his moonlit castle in Transylvania.”

The limited edition coin designed by David Rooney

Members of the Stoker family and the coin’s designer, David Rooney, were also presented with commemorative coins at the ceremony.

“On behalf of the Stoker family, it is wonderful to see Bram commemorated in the city of his birth in such a magnificent way,” said Dacre Stoker, great-grandnephew of Bram stoker and co-author of Dracula’s recently published prequel, Dracul. “I hope that his coin sells as well as his famous novel Dracula has around the world.”

The limited edition coin is on sale today for €60, and has an issue limit of 3,000 pieces. It can be purchased on www.collectorcoins.ie.

The most recently launched collector coin, commemorating musician Rory Gallagher, sold out in less than 48 hours.