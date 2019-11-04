EY Ireland reports revenues up 5 per cent

EY Ireland has reported a 5 per cent rise in its revenues in the Republic to more than €330 million in the year to the end of June 2019. Stripping out the effect of expenses incurred on behalf of clients, it says its turnover increased 16 per cent.

Including its operations in the North, EY says its total revenues for Ireland, which includes client expenses, was €372.5 million. Globally, the firm reported annual revenues of $36.4 billion (€32.6 billion) for the year,up 8 per cent.

EY Ireland, which announced the creation of 600 new jobs last month, said its performance had improved across all four of its divisions: assurance, tax, advisory and transaction services.

The firm said it employed more than 2,400 staff in the Republic during the year, 49 per cent of whom were women. Across Ireland as a whole, it employed more than 2,900.