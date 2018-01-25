European Commission clears Nama in state aid investigation

The European Commission has concluded that Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama) did not benefit from illegal state aid and did not grant undue advantages to certain property developers.

The commission’s investigation came on foot of complaints from five property developers in 2015 that the agency had extended loans at very favourable rates to its existing creditors.

They alleged that the agency’s actions had effectively distorted competition in the Irish property development market.

The Commission said its investigation showed that Nama, which was set up at the height of the financial crisis of 2009, had acted like a private investor and its decisions had been in the best interest of the Irish tax payer.

“Our assessment shows that Nama’s activities did not breach EU rules - it has acted as a private operator would have done, and in line with its objective to obtain the best possible financial return for the State and Irish taxpayers,” Commissioner in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said.

In its ruling, the Commission said Nama had demonstrated that it carries out a robust analysis in each case to decide whether it is more profitable to sell a site directly, or to extend a new loan to develop and then sell the property on the market.

“Therefore, the Commission concluded that property developers funded by Nama are not receiving any undue advantage,” it said.

The Commission also noted that Irish State support for Nama had been approved by the Commission in 2010 and that the agency had “acted in full accordance with the 2010 decision and with all commitments made by the Irish authorities there under”.

It also concluded that extending financing to certain property development projects where it is commercially viable to do so was in line with Nama’s objective to obtain the best possible financial return for the State.

In a statement, Nama welcomed the Commission’s decision, saying it was pressing ahead with its funding programme with a view to maximising the return on commercially viable residential units from sites under the control of its debtors and receivers.

The agency said that in 2014, in response to the shortage of new housing supply which was then emerging in the Irish state, it began a programme of funding commercially viable residential development projects under the control of its debtors and receivers, noting it exceeded its initial target of funding the delivery of 4,500 units by end-2016 and has delivered 7,200 units to date.

In September 2015, Nama said it announced fresh plans to expand its residential programme with a view to funding or otherwise facilitating the delivery of 20,000 units by end-2020.

“In December 2015, a complaint was submitted to the European Commission to the effect that the residential programme may have been in breach of State Aid rules,” it said.

Following a review over a period of two years, the Commission has now concluded that Nama has not breached EU state aid rules, Nama said.