Dubs duo on the move in the financial industry

As the Dublin senior men’s football team gears up for the All-Ireland final against Tyrone at Croke Park next weekend, two members of the Dublin panel are on the move within the city’s financial industry.

Dublin player Cian O’Sullivan, who is a tax manager for top four firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers, has informed the firm he is leaving, according to sources. He has worked for PwC’s tax division for seven years, advising multinationals and other businesses on corporation tax planning.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was named on the All-Stars team last year that was sponsored by his employer, has not yet left PwC, but is said to be scheduled to move to a rival advisory firm in coming weeks.

Financial adviser Paddy Andrews, a Dublin forward and five-time All-Ireland winner, has also switched jobs this month. Mr Andrews has in recent weeks left Bank of Ireland, where he worked in its wealth management division, to return to the stockbroking firm Davy.

It is understood that Mr Andrews has taken up a role as a senior relationship manager at the firm, which he left for the bank last summer.