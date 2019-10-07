Dublin investment consultancy KB Associates secures major investment

Irish-based management consultancy firm KB Associates has secured a significant investment from private equity group ECI Partners.

The company, which specialises in advising investment funds and asset managers, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

However, it will see UK-based ECI take a minority stake in the business. It said. ECI’s minority investment will help KBA to continue enhancing its service offering and grow its international presence.

Founded in 2003, Dublin-headquartered KBA also has offices in London, New York and Cayman Islands. It has 60 consultants, works with over 230 asset management firms including some of the world’s biggest managers, and supports investment funds with assets under management in excess of €225 billion.

“ We believe that the growing regulatory burden will drive increased demand for the specialist governance and compliance services we provide,” Mike Kirby, founder of KB Associates, said.

“ This minority investment by ECI provides us with the financial flexibility and expertise to seize this market opportunity,” he said.

The investment is subject to regulatory clearance and is anticipated to be completed in first quarter of next year.