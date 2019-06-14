Dominica removed from EU tax haven blacklist

The Caribbean island of Dominica has been removed from a European Union list of tax havens, the EU said on Friday.

Dominica changed its tax rules to comply with EU requirements meant to reduce the risks of tax evasion, the EU said in a statement.

The EU said 11 jurisdictions remain on its list: American Samoa, Belize, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu. - Reuters