Disciplinary inquiries into former Anglo Irish auditor and directors to resume

Professional disciplinary tribunals into former Anglo Irish Bank executives and the work of the lender’s one-time auditor, EY, are set to resume, following the recent conviction of the failed lender’s former chief executive, David Drumm, in relation to two sets of fraud charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) moved in April 2011 to ask Chartered Accountants Ireland’s (CAI) professional standard unit, formerly known as Carb, to hold off in 2011 on various disciplinary hearings, pending the outcome of a series of criminal trials stemming from the bank’s implosion.

CAI’s complaints committee had already found by that stage that there were certain “prima facie” cases of liability to disciplinary action in respect to four individual members: Mr Drumm, his former chairman Sean FitzPatrick, Anglo Irish’s one-time finance director Willie McAteer, and former Irish Life & Permanent finance director Peter Fitpatrick.

In addition, a preliminary report carried out by former comptroller and auditor general John Purcell in 2011 for Carb said that there was “prima facie” evidence that EY - then known as Ernst & Young - had a case to answer on major errors in Anglo Irish’s 2008 accounts.

“Following the recent conclusion of the various legal cases, the office of the DPP has informed the Institute (CAI)that it had withdrawn its ongoing request for deferral,” the accountancy body said in a statement provided to The Irish Times on Friday. “Accordingly, the Institute may proceed with its own processes in relation to the various cases.”

The CAI said that it will now “review and consider the large body of evidence and outcomes from the recent criminal trails and other inquiries that have taken place” in order to see how these might impact the disciplinary processes.