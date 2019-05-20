Deutsche Bank staff eyed Trump, Kushner transactions

Multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner aroused the suspicion of anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank in 2016 and 2017, according to the New York Times.

The specialists recommended the matter be referred to a unit of the Treasury Department that polices financial crimes, but bank executives rejected their advice, the newspaper reported on Sunday. As a result, the “suspicious activity reports” prepared by compliance staff members about the Trump and Kushner transactions were never filed with the government, the New York Times reported.

“At no time was an investigator prevented from escalating activity identified as potentially suspicious,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in an emailed statement, responding to the NYT story. The NYT report didn’t give specifics about the nature of the transactions but said some of them involved money being transferred back and forth between foreign entities or individuals.

Former employees of Deutsche Bank, which has lent billions to the Trump and

Kushner companies, told the New York Times that the decision not to report the transactions reflected the bank’s indifferent approach toward money laundering laws and its focus on protecting its relationship with important clients. “We have increased our anti-financial-crime staff and enhanced our controls in recent years and take compliance with the AML/BSA laws very seriously,” Deutsche Bank said in its statement. Representatives for the Trump Organisation told the New York Times that the company had no knowledge of any flagged transactions with Deutsche Bank.

A representative for Kushner Companies told the New York Times that any allegations regarding Deutsche Bank and Kushner Companies that involve money laundering are made up and false.

The NYT story cited a former Deutsche Bank employee, Tammy McFadden, who said she was terminated from her job last year after raising concerns about the bank’s practices. She has since filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators, the NYT report said.

“The suggestion that anyone was reassigned or fired in an effort to quash concerns relating to any client is categorically false,” Deutsche Bank said. – Bloomberg