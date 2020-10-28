Deutsche Bank reports surprise third-quarter profit

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, reported a surprise swing to a third-quarter net profit and also upgraded its annual outlook for investment banking revenue, even as it navigates a restructuring and the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender’s investment banking arm, which has long been a drag, is proving a bright spot as volatility in markets spurs trading. Deutsche’s top executives say the revenue is expected to normalise in the months ahead, but that the division will hold on to some recent gains in market share. “We see our revenue growth in the investment bank as much more than just market driven,” chief executive Christian Sewing plans to tell analysts later on Wednesday, according to a transcript of his comments.

The bank turned in a profit attributable to shareholders of €182 million for July-September, versus a loss of €942 million a year earlier. Deutsche last posted a quarterly profit in January-March 2019. JPMorgan, which had projected a quarterly loss, called the results a “positive surprise”. Despite the profit, Deutsche shares were down 4 per cent, steeper than a 3.2 per cent fall in the DAX index of bluechips. Analysts at Citi said it was a “good set of results” but that they remain sellers of the stock. “We believe the investment bank industry backdrop is unlikely to be as supportive” for Deutsche in 2021, Citi said in a note. Deutsche has lost money for the past five years and has been trying to reverse its fortunes through an overhaul by shedding staff, exiting some businesses and cutting costs. - Reuters