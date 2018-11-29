Deutsche Bank offices searched in German money laundering investigation

Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt were raided on Thursday by criminal investigators involved in a major investigation into alleged money laundering.

The investigation is targeted at two Deutsche Bank employees aged 50- and 46 -years-old, the Frankfurt prosecution office said without naming the suspects. The authorities added that it also involves other Deutsche Bank employees who have not been identified so far.

The raid was triggered by documents that were part of the so called “offshore leaks” and “Panama papers”, initiatives of the Consortium of Investigative Journalists, of which The Irish Times is a member.

An evaluation by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police prompted “the suspicion that Deutsche Bank AG was supporting clients in setting up so-called ‘offshore businesses in tax havens’ and that money generated by criminal activity was transferred on Deutsche Bank accounts without the bank flagging suspected money laundering to the authorities,” the Frankfurt prosecution office alleged in a statement.

In total, 170 prosecutors, policemen and tax inspectors are taking part in the raid.

Search confirmed

Deutsche Bank confirmed the search and said: “More details will be communicated as soon as these become known. We are co-operating fully with the authorities.”

Deutsche Bank’s shares were down 2.7 per cent in German trading, bringing the year to date loss to almost 50 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018