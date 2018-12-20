Denmark to pick up tab for Qudos’ 1,400 Irish claims

Copenhagen insurer Qudos Insurance has filed for bankruptcy, meaning Danish authorities will pick up the tab for 1,400 Irish claims, estimated to run tens of millions of euro.

Qudos, which sold insurance in the Republic through local agent Patrona, went into solvent liquidation in Denmark late last month. The insurer had about 50,000 Irish customers at the time.

Last week, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that his department had been advised by Denmark’s finance ministry that if Qudos was placed into bankruptcy after January 1st, 2019, the Danish Insurance Guarantee Scheme would not be liable to meet claims. This would have meant that the Irish Insurance Compensation Fund (ICF) would be liable.

However, Qudos’s filing for bankruptcy on Thursday in Copenhagen will result in the Danish fund taking responsibility for claims, including from Irish customers of the failed company.