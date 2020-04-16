Deloitte the only big four accountancy firm to commit to retaining staff during crisis

Deloitte is the only one of the big four accountancy firms operating in Ireland that has committed to retaining its staff throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Deloitte’s partners have taken pay cuts.

The firm’s position contrasts with that of PwC, EY and KPMG, none of which have made a commitment to retain staff or said whether their highest paid partners would take pay cuts.

In the UK, the sister firms of PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG have reduced the amount of profits distributed to their partners each month by between 20 and 25 per cent.

Deloitte said: “Our goal with regard to the current situation is to protect all of our people and their livelihoods so the partners, as the owners of the business, have been the first to bear the impact of any economic downturn in our business.”

The firm added that no other pay cuts have been implemented and that it would not be furloughing staff, although it has offered a part-paid sabbatical to offer flexibility to some staff.

The four biggest accountancy firms were asked whether partners would take pay cuts, whether staff would be furloughed, whether their autumn graduate programmes would continue as planned, and whether they were availing of the Government’s wage subsidy.

In response to the questions, PwC said: “we have no comment at this time”.

Inside Business Podcast

PwC’s UK sister firm which said last week that partners would take a 20 per cent pay cut.

EY did not respond to request for comment by 5pm.

KPMG said it is keeping issues of remuneration, headcount and recruitment under constant review.

“Our priority is and will remain supporting all of our people and our clients to the best of our ability through these very challenging times and into the recovery,” its managing partner, Séamus Hand, said.

He said that no decisions have yet been taken on whether the company would avail of the Government’s temporary wage subsidy scheme. And he added that the company expects its graduate recruitment programme to progress this autumn. Deloitte also said it is planning for its graduate intake programme in 2020 to go ahead.

The status of new graduate programmes at EY and PwC is unclear.

EY’s UK and Ireland chairman has said that the firm’s partners’ pay will be cut by 20 per cent, noting that reducing partner profit distributions is a prudent move in this time of economic uncertainty.

Smaller firms

Among smaller firms, Grant Thornton indicated that it’s not currently availing of any Government subsidies nor is it furloughing any of its 1,450 staff in Ireland. It declined to comment on whether any of its partners or staff had taken pay cuts. In the UK, Grant Thornton said it may be forced to furlough staff after just 150 of its 4,500 employees agreed to reduce their hours and pay by up to 40 per cent, the Financial Times reported. Its partners have agreed to take a pay cut “when we need to”, the newspaper reported.

BDO would not say whether staff would be furloughed, nor would it spell out whether partners would take pay cuts. But, it said its decisions would be guided by its responsibilities to its “people and our clients”. In the UK, BDO announced it has furloughed all of its first-year trainees, apprentices and some support staff - around 700 employees – and said monthly payments to partners would be cut by up to 25 per cent until the end of the year.

Mazars did not respond to request for comment by 5pm.

Industry sources said smaller firms, which do consultancy and advisory work and tend to shy away from audit, are in a very challenging space but couldn’t give insight into the commercial viability of those firms.