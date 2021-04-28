Davy sued by developer on other side of controversial Anglo bond deal

Belfast property developer Patrick Kearney has launched a lawsuit against Davy and the group of 16 former employees who were on the other side of a 2014 bond deal with the businessman that was at that heart of a Central Bank fine and rebuke last month.

High Court filings submitted on Tuesday show that Mr Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings company have sued both Davy, the firm, and the so-called O’Connell Partnership, comprising the 16 former employees, including top executives, who were involved in the controversial trade of junior bonds in failed lender Anglo Irish Bank.

Mr Kearney’s Kilmona Holdings previously sued Davy in 2015 in relation to the deal, settling his case in early 2016 for a figure understood to be between €2 million and €3 million.

A spokesman for Mr Kearney wasn’t immediately available for comment.

A spokesman for Davy said: “Davy is committed to engaging constructively on all reasonable complaints and claims, however, as this matter was already the subject of a comprehensive full and final settlement agreement between the parties in 2016, Davy is obliged to defend this case. Davy cannot comment further as the matter is now the subject of on-going legal proceedings.”

Maple 10

Mr Kearney, who was part of the so-called Maple 10 investors who bought shares in Anglo in 2008 with loans from the bank, was separately lent money by the lender the same year to buy junior bonds in the company that had a par value of €27 million.

Loans secured on the bonds were subsequently sold to an affiliate of US debt investment firm CarVal, called Stapleford Finance. Mr Kearney engaged advisory firm LeBruin Private, co-founded by former Anglo Irish executive Tom Browne, in 2014 to help him deal with his debt to Stapleford.

Following discussions involving Mr Kearney, LeBruin and Tony O’Connor, an employee of Davy at the time, it was decided Davy would sell the bonds for a price which would discharge the €2.36 million debt to Stapleford and leave a profit to be divided between him, LeBruin and Davy.

The bonds were sold for 20.25 cent in the euro, realising a total price of around €5.58 million. The consortium of 16 Davy staff – including former chief executives Brian McKiernan and Tony Garry and former deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin – would emerge on the other side of the trade as the buyers of the bonds, which was unknown at the time to Mr Kearney or Davy’s own compliance function.

Undervalued

Mr Kearney claimed in his 2015 action that the €5.58 million price significantly undervalued the bonds, as he met an investment banker on the day the deal went through in November 2014 who offered to buy the bonds at 32 cent each. He said Davy persuaded him that the original deal for 20.25 cent had already been agreed. The developer had an execution-only account with Davy.

The Central Bank fined Davy €4.1 million in relation to the deal last month, saying the firm breached market rules by failing to identify whether a conflict of interest existed as the Davy 16 – or O’Connell Partnerhsip – bought the bonds. The regulator also found that Davy kept its own compliance officials in the dark on the deal.