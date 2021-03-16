Davy hires firm for ‘forensic assessment’ of staff trading

Davy has asked Alvarez & Marsal, an international professional services firm, carry out a “forensic assessment” of staff trading over the past seven years as part of a wider review of matters stemming from a Central Bank investigation into a bond trade that has seen the firm spiral into crisis over the past two weeks.

“The review will include a forensic assessment, the scope of which will be determined by Alvarez & Marsal, of relevant staff trading from 2014 to 2021 and of any other relevant activity,” Davy said on Tuesday evening. “It will also assess the adequacy of enhanced compliance, controls and governance designed to prevent conflicts of interest.”

The work will be led by Paul Sharma, managing director with Alvarez & Marsal Financial Services in London and head of the regulatory practice, and will be conducted by a London-based team. Alvarez & Marsal has had no known prior connection with Davy.