Davy case still a ‘live supervisory matter’, Central Bank says

Central Bank director general of financial conduct Derville Rowland said on Tuesday that the Davy situation remains “a live supervisory matter” but declined to comment on whether the regulator will take action against individuals, after fining the stockbrokerage last week for breaches of market rules.

Speaking to the Oireachtas finance committee, Ms Rowland said that the Central Bank had no reason to refer any matters relating to Davy to An Garda Síochána or other agencies as it carried out a long investigation into the firm.

However, Ms Rowland said that the Central Bank has engaged with unnamed agencies following the publication of the outcome of its investigation. She added that she intends to “to have proactive discussion” with An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Director of Corporate enforcement in the Davy case so that both can look at the matter from their perspectives.

She highlighted that the Central Bank has a “track record” of taking action against individuals.

“This is a live supervisory issue,” she said. “We are absolutely focused on this. All options are being looked at.”