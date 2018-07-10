David Drumm given suspended sentence over share scheme

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been given a 15 month suspended sentence for his role in an illegal share-buying scheme aimed at propping up the bank’s share price in July 2008.

Judge Karen O’Connor delivered her sentence on Tuesday after Drumm (51) pleaded guilty to authorising unlawful loans to 10 property developers to buy shares in Anglo in 2008.

Drumm is currently serving a six-year sentence for conspiracy to defraud and false accounting.

Loans of €45 million were provided to each developer to purchase Anglo shares to unwind the investment held by businessman Sean Quinn through contracts for difference, a form of gamble around the Anglo share price, that amounted to as much as 29 per cent of the bank’s shares at one point.

The former banker was sentenced last month to six years in prison for directing a conspiracy to make Anglo’s balance sheet look €7.2 billion healthier than it was at the height of the financial crisis in September 2008.

These latest offences relating to permitting unlawful financial assistance by approving Anglo’s loans to the developers as the bank tried to buttress its declining share price by unwinding Mr Quinn’s interest because, the court was told, he was in a vulnerable position that could “knock” him and, in turn, Anglo and other banks over.

More to follow.