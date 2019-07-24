David Drumm expelled from Chartered Accountants Ireland

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been expelled from Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) and fined €15,000 after a disciplinary tribunal found that he had “brought discredit” on himself and his profession for actions taken in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Mr Drumm, who is serving a six-year sentence imposed last summer after he was convicted in two sets of fraud charges, accepted allegations put forward by CAI’s conduct committee in relation to his involvement in 2008 in Anglo transactions with Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) and his bank’s provision of loans to the so-called Maple 10 to buy shares in the bank.

Mr Drumm, who had led Anglo between 2005 and 2008, was found guilty in June last year for his role in the bank’s fraudulent receipt of €7.2 billion of temporary deposits from Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) in September 2008, giving investors the impression that the then-ailing lender’s financial position was stronger than it actually was.

Mr Drumm subsequently admitted to additional charges relating to Anglo Irish’s provision of €450 million of illegal loans to a group of 10 businessmen – known as the Maple 10 – to buy shares in the company that year. The admission avoided the prospect of another criminal trial, which would have been expected to take place next year.

Accepted allegations

Michael Staines, solicitor for Mr Drumm, told the 45-minute CAI disciplinary tribunal hearing in Dublin on Tuesday that his client accepted the allegations put forward by the CAI conduct committee in relation to both transactions.

Ward McEllin, chairman of the disciplinary panel, said that its three members had decided to “exclude” Mr Drumm from future membership of the CAI and imposed a €15,000 fine, plus VAT, to cover some of the costs in relation to the investigation.

“We are in agreement that unfortunately Mr Drumm’s conduct was in the most serious end of the scale,” Mr McEllin said.

The body was entitled to levy a fine of up to €30,000, but the amount charged took into account Mr Drumm’s acceptance of the charges and his current circumstances.

“He has lost everything,” Mr Staines said.