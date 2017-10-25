Criminal inquiry needed over tracker scandal, says Alliance

A criminal investigation is needed into the banks at the centre of the tracker mortgage controversy, some Independent members of the Government have said.

The Independent Alliance has also said the Government, as a shareholder in some banks, “must bring its power to bear on board appointments and behaviour”.

The Alliance is comprised of Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, John Halligan and Seán Canney.

“We believe that what has happened to the more than 20,000 customers of these banks should be the subject of a criminal investigation,” a statement from the group said.

“The allegations of fraud which have been made more than merit a top-level criminal investigation rather than just a Central Bank investigation.

“We must not forget that many people lost their homes due to an inability to repay their mortgage after being taken off tracker rates while others have suffered severe ill-health through the cruel tactics employed by some banks.

“The time for talking is over. The banks were given plenty of notice that this was a problem they had to solve. Now it is obvious that a criminal investigation is needed to get to the bottom of the scandal.”

The Alliance also said the levels of compensation paid should be determined by an independent “body or person”.

“The banking sector in Ireland has gotten away with too much. It was the people of Ireland who kept them afloat during the banking crisis yet all some of those people got in return was seeing their homes ripped from their hands.”