Credit unions impose savings caps as interest rate squeeze tightens
Credit unions once earned income on savings they had in banks – not any more
Irish League of Credit Unions Headquarters on Mount Street in Dublin. Many credit unions have been forced to imposing savings caps on their members as a way of reducing their savings levels. Photograph: Frank Miller
It might sound strange but a surge in savings into the credit union sector is causing major problems, forcing many of the community lenders into imposing savings caps on their members as a way of reducing their savings levels.
Why is this happening and where does it leave their members?