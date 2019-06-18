Credit unions impose savings caps as interest rate squeeze tightens

Credit unions once earned income on savings they had in banks – not any more

Fiona Reddan
Irish League of Credit Unions Headquarters on Mount Street in Dublin. Many credit unions have been forced to imposing savings caps on their members as a way of reducing their savings levels. Photograph: Frank Miller

It might sound strange but a surge in savings into the credit union sector is causing major problems, forcing many of the community lenders into imposing savings caps on their members as a way of reducing their savings levels.

Why is this happening and where does it leave their members?

