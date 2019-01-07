Credit unions get green light to push up the cost of loans

Credit unions will shortly be able to considerably hike up the cost of the loans they offer their customers, following a commitment from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to amend legislation which would allow an increase in the interest rate cap that applies to the sector.

Currently, credit unions are limited to charging customers an interest rate of 1 per cent a month on their personal loan, thus ensuring access to loans at a reasonable rate for customers of credit unions. However, following a recommendation from the Credit Union Advisory Committee (CUAC),this now looks set to increase to 2 per cent a month, amid fears that retaining the ceiling at such a low limit reduced competition and could discriminate against high risk borrowers.

Mr Donohoe said on Monday that he has already asked officials in the department to begin preparations to make the legislative amendments required to make this increase.

“This proposal will then be brought to Cabinet as part of the legislative process,” he said. Raising the ceiling would require legislative change to Section 38 1(a) of the Credit Union Act, and would allow for the maximum rate to be changed going forward by statutory instrument.

The announcement came following the publication of the final report of the Department’s implementation group, which was formed in 2016 progress recommendations made by the CUAC.

Lending limits

The report also sets out some short-term priorities for reviewing credit union’s lending limits and concentration limits. Currently, credit unions are only XXX but want these limits exceeded so that they can become more meaningful players in the mortgage market, for example. This is something the Central Bank is currently considering, having launched a public consultation on the topic some months ago. Pending the outcome of this review, CUAC proposed that credit unions should look to continue to increase their loan book, particularly in the 5-10 year category, “which would expand both the maturity of the loan book and increase capacity for >10 year lending”.

It also wants the regulator to explain to credit unions why they might be turned down for increased limits. Currently 20 credit unions have approval for increased lending limits, with a further six applications in progress. It also wants credit unions to build on initiatives to date, such as the Home Loans CUSO shared service for mortgage lending processing.

Credit unions also want consideration to be given to changing the current common bond arrangements, in particular removing the anomaly which prohibits credit unions from introducing business to each other but allows them to introduce business to other financial institutions.

Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), said he hoped that the Registrar of credit unions “will now embrace the proposals contained in the report and, in particular, will implement the proposals that will see those credit unions with the skills and financial strength needed, permitted to provide more credit”.

The profile of credit unions has changed dramatically in recent years, against a background of mergers and closures. The report shows that there 264 active credit unions as of March 2018, down by 23 per cent from 343 in September 2015. At the same time, there has been sizeable growth in the number of larger credit unions, with those with over €100 million in assets growing from 37 in 2015 to 53 by March 2018, controlling 55 per cent of sector assets, up from 41 per cent in 2015. Assets have grown from € 14.5 billion in March 2015 to € 17.2 billion at 31 March 2018, an increase of 19 per cent, while both loans and savings have advanced by 15 per cent.