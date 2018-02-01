Credit Unions get go-ahead to invest in social housing

New regulations for credit unions that will enable them to invest in social housing have been announced.

The move by the Central Bank comes after a public consultation last year.

Under the revised rules, three new investment classes are to be introduced covering bonds issued by supranational entities, corporate bonds, and for funding for Tier 3 approved housing bodies.

Announcing the new regulations, the Central Bank said credit union boards looking to diversify their investments must ensure that they are taken without exposing member funds to undue risk.

“The revised framework announced today allows for greater diversification in credit union investment portfolios, while recognising that it is not appropriate for credit unions to invest in riskier, more complex financial products. The sector’s desire to increase investment options has been facilitated, with a recognition that the funds being invested are credit union members’ savings,” said registrar of credit unions Patrick Casey.

There was mixed reaction from the Irish League of Credit Unions to the new legislation.

While welcoming the move to allow it to provide funding for social housing, it expressed disappointmen that the new regulations will “ severely restrict credit union investment in bank bonds.”

“The changes made in respect of this investment class are not proportionate and will continue to unfairly curtail credit unions’ investment scope,” it said.

The body also said the introduction of supranational bonds and corporate bonds as additional investment classes will only have a negligible impact on investment income.

“One of the main challenges for credit unions is the ability to generate an adequate investment return on members’ savings, and these additional classes and the restriction on bank bonds do very little to address this challenge,” it said.

The organisation added it is imperative that the establishment of a financial vehicle is prioritised by Government so that credit unions can start to invest in social housing as soon as possible.