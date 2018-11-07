Credit union chief executive seeks injunction preventing dismissal

The chief executive of a credit union is seeking an injunction preventing his dismissal for alleged gross misconduct, the High Court has heard.

Eugene Kearns, chief executive of Carlow and District Credit Union, was granted injunctions on Wednesday restraining his employer from publishing his dismissal or appointing anybody in his place pending further order.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor also granted Marguerite Bolger SC, for Mr Kearns, permission to serve short notice of proceedings seeking injunctions restraining his dismissal.

In an ex parte application (one side only represented), Ms Bolger said Mr Kearns was told last Friday he was being dismissed for purported gross misconduct, a claim he strongly denies.

Her client had sought undertakings from the credit union in relation to publication his dismissal and his replacement but they were not forthcoming, counsel said.

The judge has returned the matter to Friday.