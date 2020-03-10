Coronavirus: Irish banks mull loan repayment holidays for virus victims

Banks in the Republic are considering offering customers impacted by the coronavirus short holidays on loan payments, according to sources.

A Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) coordination group is also discussing reports of supports being offered by some overseas lenders as Covid-19 spreads.

It comes as Royal Bank of Scotland, parent of Ulster Bank, promised on Tuesday to defer mortgage and loan payments for up to three months to borrowers impacted by the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Ulster Bank in the Republic was not in a position to comment on whether the relief would also apply customers to the Dublin-based unit.

Aspokeswoman for Permanent TSB said that the bank is keeping its support measures for to customers in financial difficulty under review, in case “ any further measures need to be put in place to support our customers as a result of the impact of Covid-19”.

“From an industry perspective, a cross bank co-ordination group, chaired by BPFI, continues to work on an industry wide plan to best manage the continued provision of banking services in the event of an escalation of Covid-19 nationally or an outbreak of the virus in a particular area of the country,” she said.

Representives from AIB, Bank of Ireland, and KBC Bank Ireland were either unavailable for comment or declined to comment.

“We are monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus across all our customers to ensure we can support them appropriately through any period of disruption,” a spokeswoman for RBS said, adding that customers will be increase temporary credit card limits and be offered offered refunds on credit card cash advance fees.

Meanwhile, Italy’s deputy finance minister Laura Castelli said that the Rome government is in talks with the country’s banks to provide breaks from mortgage, personal and business loan payments, after the country went into lockdown to contain the virus.

European banks face €30 billion being wiped from their net profits over the next three years as they deal with the fallout from Covid-19, according to analysts Goldman Sachs. This will be driven by increased bad loans, weaker revenue and broadly flat costs, the analysts said on Monday.

Still, the analysts said that European banks’ financial standings are in a “stronger position than at any point over the past decade” , leaving them better positioned to cope with the coronavirus crisis.