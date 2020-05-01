No way, we won’t pay. This has been the refrain from insurers in Ireland and across the globe for the last six weeks. Their widespread refusal to pay up for business losses caused by Covid-19 lockdowns has made them the targets of opprobrium from governments, businesses and the general public. That spells a reputational death trap.

Insurers will argue that most business interruption policies, even those with infectious diseases clauses, do not cover Government-mandated closure orders due to a global pandemic. Many small businesses, with their finances as well as their owners’ hopes for the future all hollowed out, believed otherwise.