Coronavirus: IMF to cut global growth outlook amid ‘dire’ scenarios

The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, has said the organisation it is preparing to cut its global growth forecasts as the coronavirus outbreak is moving the world economy towards “more dire scenarios”.

Ms Georgia said on Wednesday in Washington that the fund, which has downgraded its growth predictions a number of times in the past year, now expects 2020 growth to come in below last year’s rate.

In January, the fund estimated 2019 global growth at 2.9 per cent and 2020 growth at 3.3 per cent. Last month, it said that the coronavirus outbreak could shave 0.1 percentage point from 2020 growth.

“Unfortunately we have moved in this direction of more dire scenarios,” Ms Georgieva told a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, declining to say whether the virus crisis could push the world into a recession. “Growth this year will fall below the level of last year.”

As governments and businesses internationally progress contingency plans to deal with the fast-spreading virus, the Financial Services Union called on financial services companies to exercise “flexibility” and not dock the pay of employees if they are forced to miss days if Covid-19 spreads beyond the current two confirmed cases in the Republic.

Loss of earnings

“Should staff miss work, having followed medical advice and guidance, they should not suffer any loss of earnings,” said FSU general secretary John O’Connell. “We are also calling for flexibility and common sense when it comes to childcare responsibilities especially if we see further school closures.”

AIB, the country’s largest mortgage lender, said it is monitoring and scenario planning for the potential impact of Covid-19.

“We have communicated best practice recommendations to our staff and we are putting protections in place to minimise any potential impact on our customers and our staff,” a spokesman said. “We are following the recommendations of the relevant authorities and are advising staff to avoid non-essential travel to affected areas.”

Bank of Ireland has contingency plans for a range of potential scenarios and is keeping them under review, a spokesman said. – Additional reporting: Reuters, Bloomberg