Corlytics appoints Tom Kenny as finance chief

Corlytics, the Dublin-based financial services software company, has appointed former managing director of Canada Life International Assurance, Tom Kenny, as its chief financial officer.

The firm helps banks and other financial firms analyse and deal with compliance and regulatory risks.

Mr Kenny, a chartered accountant, previously held the role of managing director of Canada Life International Assurance after the business was acquired by Canada Life from Legal & General Group in 2015. He transferred with the sale of the unit, having previously been its chief financial officer.

Corlytics’ chief executive, John Byrne, said: “We are enjoying a strong phase of growth and will benefit greatly from having someone with Tom’s financial management and regulation expertise in the team.”

The fintech company was founded in 2013 and works in partnership with bans, regulators and financial institutions globally.