Consent of creditor needed in ‘debt for equity swaps’, High Court rules

The courts cannot approve ‘debt for equity swaps’ in personal insolvency arrangements without the consent of the relevant secured creditor, a High Court judge has found.

In a judgment on what is regarded as an important test case in the area of personal insolvency, Mr Justice Denis McDonald held there are no provisions in the 2012 to 2015 Personal Insolvency Act that would allow the court approve Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIA) that proposes debt for equity swaps without the consent of the creditor.

There are some 100 similar cases pending before the courts.

Proposals

It is believed many more debtors who had been considering offering debt for equity swaps as part of their proposed PIAs had been awaiting the outcome of the action before formally entering the personal insolvency process.

The judge made the findings when dismissing an appeal brought on behalf of Ms Denise Lowe against the Circuit Court’s refusal to approve her PIA.

As part of her proposed PIA, Bank of Ireland was offered just over 43 per cent equity in her family home, valued at €300,000.

BOI rejected the proposal on grounds including it was unworkable, unsustainable, inherently unfair to it and did not satisfy certain requirements of the Insolvency Acts.

Ms Lowe, with an address at Ballinfull, Co Sligo, sought approval of a PIA that would have allowed her write off a significant amount her total indebtedness of €560,000.

The court heard her biggest creditor is Bank of Ireland (BOI) to which she owes €358,000 on foot of a mortgage obtained in respect of her home.

Under her proposed PIA, she would have continued to make regular payments over the next 22 years on €170,000 of that mortgage. It also proposed a debt for equity swap, where the bank would get 43.3 per cent equity, worth €130,000, in her home.

The remaining €58,000 owed to BOI would be written off.

In seeking to overturn the Circuit Court’s refusal to approve her PIA, Keith Farry, for Ms Lowe’s Personal Insolvency Practitioner, argued the debt for equity solution provides significant benefits in cases where debtors lack the means to service repayments of their mortgage debts.

The proposal allows creditors such as banks to get an interest in a property which is likely to increase in value over time.

BOI argued the 2012 to 2015 Acts mean that debt for equity swaps can only take place with the secured creditor’s consent, which, in Ms Lowe’s case, was not forthcoming.

Appeal

BOI argued such swaps can only take place where the debtor has some positive equity in the secured property and Ms Lowe has no such equity. The Acts do not permit arrangements where there is a reduction of the principal sum due on the mortgage to be less than the value of the family home over which the bank holds security.

BOI further argued, under the proposed PIA, it would get no more than “hope value” of the property in the future.

Dismissing the appeal, Mr Justice McDonald said, in circumstances where the principal sum has been reduced below the market value of the family home, the proposed PIA could not be confirmed in the absence of consent from the bank.

There was no provision in the 2012-15 Acts that permits a debt for equity swap arrangement, he said.

Significant amendments are required if arrangements such as debt for equity swaps, where consent is not given, can be approved by the courts, he said.

It was not for the court to suggest what form any such amendments should or might take as that was “entirely for the Oireachtas”.

“If any such amendments are to be made, I would strongly urge that such statutory provisions introducing new debt resolution solutions should be set out in sufficient detail to enable practitioners, debtors and creditors to identify and fully understand the precise scope and boundaries of any such solutions,” he added.