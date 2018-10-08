Citibank Europe fined €1.33m by Irish Central Bank for manager loan breaches

The Central Bank of Ireland has fined Dublin-based Citibank Europe €1.33 million for unapproved credit card facilities to three senior managers, “serious” errors in reporting of loans to bank affiliates, and other breaches of lending codes to related parties.

Citibank Europe became US banking giant Citigroup’s main banking entity in the European Union in early 2016, after the activities of its Citibank International unit in the UK were folded into the Dublin-based business.

The Central Bank said on Monday that Citibank Europe identified and reported breaches of the so-called the regulator’s code of practice on lending to related parties the following September, relating to the bank’s reporting of loans to senior managers.

Following a regulatory request for further information, Citibank Europe also found “instances of unapproved lending to senior management and a prolonged and serious error in its reporting, under the code, of loans to related parties which were affiliates,” the regulator said.

A subsequent Central Bank investigation revealed that for a period of two years and eight months, the firm did not have necessary policies and processes in compliance with the code.

Specifically, it found that Citibank Europe “failed to seek or obtain prior approval of the baord or the related party lending committee prior to advancing and/or varying the terms of credit card loans to three individuals who were related parties,” it said.

The Central Bank said that its policies and processes “are important to ensure that loans or any variation of loans to related parties were granted with the necessary management oversight and supervision.”

Citibank Europe’s inaccurate reporting meant that supervisors did not have the necessary visibility to monitor the firm’s exposures to related parties, it added.

Lenders are required to obtain prior approval of their board, or a subcommittee of the board, before entering into or varying loan transactions with related parties including directors, senior managers, significant shareholders of the firm and other connected parties.

The investigation found, however, that there was no evidence that a related party received more favourable terms than loans to an unrelated party.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: “Citibank Europe plc is pleased to resolve this matter, which it initially informed the Central Bank of. It did not affect clients.”