Chill Insurance sees pre-tax profits increase four fold to €2.33m

Pre-tax profits at Chill Insurance increased more than four fold to €2.33 million last year.

According to new accounts filed by Chill Insurance Ltd, the company recorded the profit increase after revenues rose by 10.5 per cent from €23.07 million to €25.52 million, in the 12 months to the end of April last.

The directors stated the company’s earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) last year more than doubled from €3.37 million to €6.7 million.

They said “the company expects profitability to grow substantially over the coming 12 months”, that the impact of Covid-19 on the business has been contained “and we have maintained our level of commission income and profitability in accordance with our business plan and expectations”.

The report on the Covid-19 impact states that based on cashflow forecasts and projections, the directors are satisfied that the business will remain cash positive.

In June of last year, UK private equity firm Livingbridge agreed to buy a majority stake in the insurer.

Chill Insurance was founded in 2006 by Seamus and Padraig Lynch and has subsequently grown into the largest independent personal lines insurance broker in Ireland with over 200,000 policyholders, representing a 6 per cent market share.

The accounts show that the company’s operating profits increased more than three fold from €893,302 to €3.9 million.

The write off of a €1.28 million loan due from a connected company and interest payments of €355,496 reduced profits to a pre-tax profits of €2.33 million.

Numbers employed by the insurer last year declined from 258 to 244 with staff costs increasing marginally from €9.58 million to €9.6 million.

Directors’ pay reduced from €183,953 to €136,130.

Shareholder funds at the insurer at the end of April last year totalled €4.4 million that included accumulated profits of €2.7 million. The company’s cash funds reduced from €12.06 million to €11.1 million. Last year, Chill Insurance recorded post tax profits of €1.85 million after paying corporation tax of €485,543.