Central Bank warns on compliance and customer care in wake of Davy scandal

The Central Bank will not hesitate to take action against firms that fail in the area of compliance and customer care, director general of financial conduct Derville Rowland has warned.

Referencing Davy and the fallout from its bond scandal, Ms Rowland said while firms should have “effective cultures” of compliance and customer protection internally, the regulator would act if misconduct arises.

This was to ensure “ the best interests of consumers and investors are protected and that markets operate in a fair, orderly and transparent manner,” she told an event hosted by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).

She was speaking amid the ongoing fallout from the Central Bank’s €4.1 million fine of Davy over 16 employees secretly being on both sides of a bond deal.

“Time and time again, I and colleagues in the Central Bank have told senior leaders in firms: consumer and investor protection begins with the firms themselves,” she said.

“Firms are responsible for selling their customers products that meet their needs both now and into the future. Firms must have effective cultures and set the right standards,” Ms Rowland said.

“Many firms meet those standards and put their expertise to good use for their customers. But others, of course, don’t,” she said.

Ms Rowland also launched a consultation on the standard financial statement (SFS) – a detailed form on monthly financial incomings and outgoings, which distressed borrowers are typically asked to fill out – as part its wider work to assist borrowers in arrears.

Consumer advocate groups complain the document is too cumbersome and difficult to complete.

Arrears supports

“Distressed debt remains a key priority for the Central Bank, and our focus is to ensure lenders have suitable supports in place to help borrowers in arrears,” she said.

“Central to our approach on distressed debt is working with and listening closely to borrower representatives to ensure that our supervisory and policy responses continue to evolve,” Ms Rowland said.

“From their experience and feedback, it is clear that borrowers sometimes find the SFS, used to gather financial information from those experiencing financial distress, to be a challenging document to complete,” she said.

“We brought together a working group of stakeholders with experience in assisting borrowers in distress to listen and address these challenges.

“The outcome of this work is that today we will issue a public consultation on changes to the SFS developed on foot of the detailed feedback, input and suggestions from the working group.”