Central Bank warns insurers and banks over application of fitness and probity rules

Banks and insurers are failing to ensure that senior figures in their organisations are fit to to hold their positions, according to the financial services regulator.

The Central Bank wrote to financial services companies on Tuesday warning that they were failing to follow fitness and probity rules, meant to ensure key staff meet “high standards of competence, honesty and integrity”, and demanding they tackle the problem.

Ed Sibley, Central Bank deputy governor, declared that it was “wholly unacceptable” that these problems existed almost 10 years after the Oireachtas passed the law, designed to safeguard consumers and the Republic’s financial system.

Inspections found common shortcomings in the procedures that banks and insurance companies use to ensure they comply with the rules.

Regulator

The regulator discovered that banks’ and insurers’ boards had “poor awareness” of their fitness and probity obligations.

Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director general and Mr Sibley, say in the letter that board candidates were not subject to the same scrutiny as other key figures when they were being appointed.

“For example, there was a notable lack of interview notes and suitability assessments available to support board appointments, and succession plans generally did not meet expectations and were not used in practice,” the regulators say.

They add that in some cases, chief executives screened potential board members. “It is inappropriate for a chief executive to carry out such a role given the conflict of interest between the respective responsibilities of directors and the executive,” the letter points out.

Banks and insurers failed to get evidence of qualifications, check references or the suitability of those in posts subject to the regime.

Regulators found banks and insurers had no ongoing to checks to ensure there were no changes in circumstances that affected senior employees’ fitness and probity.

Where financial services companies outsourced posts subject to the regime to other businesses, they failed to srcutinise those organisations’ procedures for assessing fitness and probity, or to get the documents that the laws require.

The Central Bank did not name any companies or individuals as its inspections focused on procedures.

Procedures

Mr Sibley said on Tuesday that the Central Bank was concerned that some companies did not analyse their fitness and probity procedures following a letter from the regulator in April last year.

“The range of findings from our thematic onsite inspections indicate that many firms do not have due regard to their obligations under the fitness and probity regime,” he said.

The regulator introduced the fitness and probity regime under the Central Bank Reform Act, 2010, in line with its role to safeguard financial stability and protect consumers.

The Oireachtas passed the law after taxpayers were forced to bail out the banks following a property lending spree that left the Republic’s financial system in crisis.