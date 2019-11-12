Central Bank urges lenders to focus on restructuring distressed mortgages

Central Bank deputy governor Ed Sibley pressed bankers on Tuesday to refocus on restructuring distressed mortgages as lenders opt increasingly to sell off their trickiest debt to lower their levels of non-performing loans amid regulatory pressure.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) in Dublin, Mr Sibley also said that the Central Bank has had to push “too many retail banks too hard over too long a period to actually put your customers first”.

Preference

“The Central Bank does not have a preference for loan sales,” Mr Sibley said. “We have a preference for sustainably reducing non-performing loans (NPLs).”

He signalled that banks may not be giving enough prominence to the benefits of long-term restructures for troubled customers as they focus on short-term capital relief from removing distressed debt from their balance sheets.

“There are multiple tools available: re-engaging with borrowers, restructures, accounting write-downs, mortgage to rent, engaging through the Insolvency Service, sales and securitisations and the legal process,” he said.

Mr Sibley said that the way banks are dealing with their toughest remaining problem loans raise questions about how they “truly value” customer relationships as lenders’ marketing suggests.

“What does it say on your commitment to delivering for your customers when you are still having to be pushed on mortgage arrears? What does it say about the sustainability of your concentrated business models when you are relying on inertia rather than proactively looking after your loyal customers?”

Domestic banks have lowered their average NPLs ratio from a peak of 30 per cent in 2013 to 7 per cent at the end of June, according to Central Bank data, as the focused mainly on restructuring the terms of 109,000 distressed mortgages. However, they remain under pressure from European Central Bank regulators to lower their NPLs ratio to below 3 per cent to converge with the average EU rate.

Debt

Banks had refrained for much of the period from selling owner-occupier mortgages to focus on disposing of distressed commercial property debt and buy-to-let mortgages.

However, Permanent TSB, once the country’s largest mortgage lender, offloaded €3.4 billion of mainly non-performing owner-occupier loans last year and agreed in September to sell a further €500 million of such debt.

AIB, which has also sold billions of euros of commercial loans in recent years, is lining up a sale of a home loans portfolio, called Project Birch, early next year.

Mr Sibley said that while Irish banks are currently marketing themselves under slogans such as “backing brave”, “providing help for what matters”, and the “bank of you”, the “real test of a relationship is not when things are new and going well, but over the long term, including when difficulties are experienced, when there are bumps in the road”.