Central Bank to investigate individuals over tracker scandal

The Central Bank will investigate potential individual culpability at the State’s banks during the course of its enforcement actions over the tracker mortgage scandal, governor Philip Lane has said.

Mr Lane is appearing before the Oireachtas finance committee to discuss progress in regard to the investigation and specifically whether all affected customers have been identified, returned to their correct rate, and received appropriate redress.

“We are using all appropriate powers to force banks to undo the harm caused by their unacceptable failings,” he said.

As of the end of 2017, lenders have been forced to pay €316 million in redress and compensation. More will follow, said Mr Lane, as the remainder of the 33,700 customers involved have their cases adjudicated upon.

“The result of this intensive engagement is that the issues around the inclusion of disputed groups of customers identified to that point have now been resolved to the satisfaction of the Central Bank,” he said.

Of the initial group of 13,000 customers accepted by lenders up to end-September last, 74 per cent have now received their redress and compensation.

The majority of the outstanding customers will receive theirs between now and end-March, with the remainder receiving payment by end-June. Some €181 million has been paid out to date to these customers, with more to follow.

Of the 13,600 additional customers accepted since October, 29 per cent have received redress and compensation of €87.9 million. “We expect the remainder to receive their redress and compensation between now and end-June,” he said.

Mr Lane also said that lenders “are counting the cost of this scandal” through redress and compensation owed, as well as “significant administrative costs” to conduct the examination in line with the regulator’s requirements.

“The main lenders have now made combined provisions of circa €900 million in respect of the examination, broken down as approximately €600m for redress and compensation and €300m for costs, while one lender recently disclosed that it had up to 500 people working on its redress scheme,” he said.

“These institutions also must repair damaged reputations, not only as a result of the original mishandling of tracker mortgages but also due to the partial and delayed engagement of some lenders with the requirements of this examination.

“While the Central Bank’s view is that the vast majority of customers have now been identified, we will continue to review, challenge and verify the work undertaken by the lenders and complete our intrusive on-site inspection programme, which is probing lender compliance with all aspects of the examination framework and gathering evidence to support our enforcement activity.”

Four enforcement investigations are currently under way, and the Central Bank expects all of the main lenders will face enforcement investigations.

“Enforcement investigations are detailed and forensic, and routinely involve the scrutiny of thousands of documents and the conduct of interviews as part of the investigative process, to establish the exact circumstances of matters under investigation,” said Mr Lane.

“In our enforcement investigations, the Central Bank will consider all possible angles, including potential individual culpability.

“While we are investigating, it is also important to remember that the board members and senior personnel of lenders have significant legal obligations to report potential regulatory breaches to the Central Bank.”