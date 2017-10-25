Central Bank remains in dispute with banks as tracker overcharging cases tops 21,100

The Central Bank said that it remains in dispute with some banks about the extent of tracker-mortgage overcharging as the State’s five largest home lenders revealed that the number of impacted borrowers is now 21,134.

The regulator signalled in a statement that it will notify lenders of groups of mortgage borrowers it believes should also be included for refunds and compensation.

“It is now incumbent on the heads of the banks to ensure that all affected customers are identified and to ensure that redress and compensation are delivered swiftly to those to whom so much distress has been caused,” said Central Bank governor Philip Lane.

KBC Bank Ireland disclosed on Wednesday that as 1,661 of its mortgage customers may have been hit by overcharging as the State’s five largest home lenders succumbed to political pressure on Wednesday and unveiled plans to address the tracker-mortgage scandal.

The Belgian owned bank, which declined last month to give any details on the number of affected customers when questioned by members of the Oireachtas finance committee, said on Wednesday that it had “rectified” 571 customers in 2010, while a further 490 had been identified under an industry-wide examination which began in 2015.

KBC also said it anticipates that up to an addition 200 to 600 borrowers may be impacted.

“KBC expects to have concluded the identification of the vast majority of customers impacted by the tracker examination by the year end,” it said.

“Payment and redress for customers identified so far will commence in early November. For straight forward cases, which we expect to be the majority, we expect to complete payment by the year end.”

Overcharged

Almost two years after the Central Bank ordered 15 current and former lenders to go through their books to find, refund and compensate customers who were wrongly denied tracker mortgages or put on the wrong rates, the industry has found itself at the centre of a political and public storm in recent weeks as it emerged how slow it has been in getting a handle on the situation.

Bank of Ireland confirmed that it has identified about 600 customers who were wrongly denied a tracker mortgage and a further 3,700 who were overcharged by an average of 0.15 on a tracker rate of interest.

The bank said that all of these customers have been returned to the correct rate and that compensation will start for the 4,300 borrowers from November 10th. It said that it aims to have compensated “all customers, subject to their agreement, by the end of the year.”

Bank of Ireland has known of problems in its tracker portfolio since at least 2010, when it was forced to put 5,100 customers on the wrong rate on the correct one.

The bank disclosed that it is carrying out a review to see if “other customers should be included in the compensation process” and that it will issue a further update in the middle of November.

Priority

“Since taking up my position as group chief executive earlier this month, the tracker issue has been a personal priority,” said chief executive Francesca McDonagh, who succeeded Richie Boucher as head of the bank a little over three weeks’ ago. “All impacted customers must be identified as quickly as possible and treated fairly.”

AIB said on Thursday that it had identified 3,416 customers, as of the end of September, who had been wrongly denied a tracker mortgage and that 91 per cent of these have received redress and compensation to date. The bank said it aims to complete remediation on these customers by the end of the year.

However, the bank also said that it estimates that a further 170 further cases will be found by the end of the year, and that payments to these won’t be finalised until the end of March.

Rate

The bank also disclosed that as many as a further 1,016 customers were charged a higher rate than agreed on their tracker mortgages. Just over half of the 736 confirmed cases have been redressed and compensated to date. This will rise to 100 per cent by the end of December, AIB said.

Rate

Permanent TSB said that it has returned 98 per cent of the 1,971 customers found to have been denied a tracker mortgage back on the right rate and offered redress and compensation to 82 per cent of them. It plans to have all of the customers on the correct rate by the end of October and made remediation offers to the remaining 363 borrowers by the end of December.

Ulster Bank, part of Royal Bank of Scotland, said it has returned all of its 3,500 impacted customers to the right rate and made redress and compensation payments to 100 of these.

It said that 1,000 customers will have received payments by the end of the year, with a further 2,500 set to be processed by the end of next March and the remainder completed by the end of June 2018, it said. Ulster Bank borrowers found to have lost their homes as a result of the overcharging will receive an initial €50,000 payment.