Central Bank misses investment firms target amid ‘Brexodus’ deluge

The Central Bank has said it fell short of its own target in the processing of applications for investment firms in the second half of last year as it dealt an increase in complex submissions related to Brexit.

The bank’s latest regulatory services standards performance report, published on Thursday, showed that it achieved an 88 per cent performance level in the processing of 8 applications for investment firms under the so-called markets in financial instruments directive (MiFID) in the last six months of 2018. That was just shy of its 90 per cent target.

MiFID firms include asset and wealth managers, broker dealers, and investment product manufacturers.

“Increased application volumes in the context of Brexit, together with the complexity of some applications challenged the [Central Bank’s] Asset Management Authorisation, Advisory and Client Asset (AMAC) division’s ability to review initial submissions within 40 business days,” the report said, adding that achieved this in 63 per cent of cases during the period, against a 90 per cent objective.

Targets

The division also has targets for responding to comments and final submissions from firms seeking authorisation.

Central Bank deputy governor Ed Sibley told a meeting of the organisation’s board last November that it has had to “re-prioritise” its normal supervisory work as the regulator draws on resources to deal with a spike in authorisations relating to Brexit. IDA Ireland had also said that asset managers account for more than half of the 100-plus Brexit-related applications that the Central Bank has received.