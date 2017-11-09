Central Bank forces BoI to compensate extra 6,000 tracker customers

The Central Bank has forced Bank of Ireland to include an additional 6,000 customers in its tracker mortgage compensation scheme.

The additional customers brings the total number due compensation from the bank to 10,300, by far the most by any lender embroiled in the scandal, which saw thousands of customers wrongly switched from “cheaper” tracker to variable mortgage contracts.

Bank of Ireland earlier confirmed that it had set aside €150 million -€175 million to cover the cost of compensation arising from the issue and that an extra 6,000 customers, in addition to the 4,300 already admitted by the bank, would now eligible for redress following a two-week long review.

However, in a separate statement the Central Bank confirmed the additional customers were only agreed to by the Bank of Ireland following a “robust challenge” from the regulator.

“We note the announcement today that, following robust challenge by the Central Bank, Bank of Ireland will now include disputed groups of customers in the tracker examination for redress and compensation,” the Central Bank said.

“ These are groups of customers that the Central Bank had identified as having been impacted but Bank of Ireland had previously disputed. Bank of Ireland will now provide redress and compensation to these customers,” it said.

The number of customers affected by the tracker scandal across the State’s main lenders is expected to reach 30,000 once the Central Bank’s investigation has concluded.

Compensation process

In its statement, Bank of Ireland said the commencement of the compensation process was a key priority, noting that it would shortly be writing to the initial 4,300 affected customers with an offer of compensation.

The bank said the letters would set out the range of options which are open to customers and that the bank aimed to compensate all of these customers, subject to their agreement, by the end of this year.

“Since taking up the role of CEO in October, making progress on the tracker issue has been a top priority,” chief executive Francesca McDonagh said.

“I believe that the way in which we address this issue will define the customer centric culture we aspire to at Bank of Ireland and this is why I have made resolving this issue my personal priority since joining the bank,” she said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he will decide by mid-December whether banks have made sufficient progress to avoid potential sanctions including an increase in its annual bank levy.