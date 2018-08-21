Central Bank fines Dublin-based insurer PartnerRe €1.5m

The Central Bank has fined Dublin-based insurance firm PartnerRe and its European parent PartnerRe Europe €1.5 million for breaching their solvency obligations and corporate governance requirements.

The fine, one of the biggest on record, comes in respect of breaches of the EU-wide Solvency II regime, which came into force in January 2016.

The regulations require firms to maintain sufficient capital to ensure that they can meet their obligations to policyholders.

The Central Bank said the breaches related to the calculation of the group’s solvency capital requirement for 2016 and the submission of incorrect information to the Central Bank.

The Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, Seána Cunningham, said: “Solvency II is a harmonised insurance regulatory regime aimed at further protecting policyholders and creating a more resilient insurance sector.”

“This is the Central Bank’s first enforcement action in respect of Solvency II breaches,” Ms Cunningham said.

“The breaches in both of these investigations centre around one of the key requirements of the solvency II regime, the solvency capital requirement.