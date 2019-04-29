Central Bank fines Bank of Montreal Ireland €1.24m in second reprimand

The Central Bank has fined Bank of Montreal Ireland €1.24 million for failing to submit three operational risk returns, marking the second time the regulator has imposed a monetary penalty on the Canadian-owned lender.

Bank of Montreal Ireland failed to establish and maintain effective processes and control to make sure that operational risk returns were filed and the Dublin-based company was also over-reliant on its parent’s group policies, the Central Bank found in an investigation.

“All firms operating in Ireland must do so in line with their regulatory licence, and all conditions attaching to it,”said Seana Cunningham, director of enforcement and anti-money laundering. “Compliance with licence conditions is not optional, and breaches are treated seriously by the Central Bank.”

The fine comes five years after the Central Bank imposed a €650,000 monetary penalty on Bank of Montreal Ireland for various regulatory breaches.