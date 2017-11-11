Cantor Fitzgerald posts €1m loss in ‘difficult’ trading market

The stockbroking group Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland slipped into the red last year, with a €1 million net loss, as it highlighted “difficult trading conditions in global markets”. Its directors said they were satisfied with the performance.

The firm’s income fell by about €1 million, to €15.7 million, its recently filed accounts for 2016 say. The €1 million loss compared with a net profit of €235,000 for 2015.

About 40 per cent of last year’s loss is due to a writedown in the value of its 8.4 per cent stake in the Irish Stock Exchange, of which it is a member firm. Cantor now values its ISE stake at €9.3 million, implying the exchange, which is at the centre of speculation that it might be sold, could be worth €110 million.

Excluding directors, Cantor employed an average of 105 staff in 2016, with a wage bill that suggests employees earned an average of €84,000.

The balance sheet indicates shareholders’ funds of about €24 million in the group, although the carrying value of the subsidiary that operates Cantor is listed as being worth close to €15.5 million. The group paid no dividend to its US parent company.

Despite the challenges that the group’s directors highlighted, Cantor is still expanding its reach in Ireland. Earlier this year it bought the Dublin firm L&P Group, a specialist adviser for the charity sector. The 2016 accounts say the purchase has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and was completed in the summer.