Budget 2020: Government should focus on enhancing existing supports to SMEs

More needs to be done to enhance existing measures to help small and medium-sized businesses in this year’s Budget, according to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

In its pre-budget submission, the association, which represents the banking and payments sector in Ireland, is calling for amendments to a range of existing measures, such as the Employment and Investment Incentive and the Capital Gains Tax Entrepreneur relief, in order to help small and medium-sized businesses all over the country.

Against the uncertain background of Brexit, Brian Hayes, BPFI chief executive, said that “it is important that every support possible is provided to the SME sector which, as everyone acknowledges, is the backbone of our economy”.

More specifically, given the financial constraints facing the Government in this year’s budget, Mr Hayes said that some adjustments to existing measures “would be particularly impactful for businesses - and for our indigenous business sector in particular.”

These existing measures include the Employment and Investment Incentive (EII) scheme, which allows small businesses to raise money by offering investors income tax relief on investments up to a maximum of € 150,000 a year. However, the BPFI wants to see this limit increased, pointing to the example of the UK, where the limit on the UK Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) limit is £1 milion. It also wants to see investors eligible for full tax relief at the time of the investment.

With respect to the Capital Gains Tax Entrepreneur relief, which allows entrepreneurs to pay a lower rate of CGT on business gains, the BPFI also wants Government to look across the Irish Sea. In the UK for example, there is a lifetime limit of £10 million; but here in Ireland it is just €1 million, and so they want to see this limit increased. In addition, the BPFI argued that the condition for the investor to have worked over 50 per cent of the time in a managerial or technical capacity in the business for three out of the previous five years should be removed.

The Key Employee Engagement Programme (KEEP) was introduced back in 2017 to allow pay a lower rate of tax on company shares. In principle, KEEP should be a useful tool for businesses to offer share options in a tax efficient manner to retain key employees. However, despite changes in last year’s Finance Act, its take up has been very low.

“Key issues are around the valuation of the shares for private companies, employees can only work for a single company and the fact that only full-time employees can avail of the scheme,” the BPFI said.