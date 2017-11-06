Brexit brings big jump in business for RSM Ireland

Brexit is proving a boon for accounting and professional services firm RSM Ireland. The group has been named RSM member firm of the year, prevailing over competitors in more than 120 other countries, on foot of a big jump in business related to Brexit.

Since joining the RSM international network 18 months ago, RSM Ireland has reported a 144 per cent increase in international referrals, with more than 40 per cent of those coming from the UK as an increasing number of companies look for advice on doing business in Ireland post-Brexit.

Overall, the firm’s client base has grown by 23 per cent since May 2016 and it has experienced a 25 per cent increase in fee income.

Merged

Earlier this year, it merged with John Marks & Co, an accountancy practice based in Booterstown, bringing its staff number to 150 across its three offices in Dublin, Birr and Portlaoise.

This represented an overall increase of 25 per cent since joining the global RSM network, with a further 25 positions to be filled in the next six months.

RSM Ireland, which has 12 partners and is led by founding and managing partner John Glennon, was recognised in the RSM global awards in particular for leveraging the benefit of links with member firms in other countries, in particular the UK and the US.

RSM global is the world’s fifth-largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, behind the big four accountancy practices.