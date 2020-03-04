Brewin Dolphin Ireland names Eddie Clarke as chief executive

UK investment firm Brewin Dolphin has named Eddie Clarke as the next chief executive of its Irish unit.

Mr Clarke joined Brewin Dolphin Ireland last November as it acquired the local wealth management business of Investec, which he led, in a deal worth €44 million.

The current CEO Matt Minch is stepping down from his role after 25 years with the company. Mr Minch joined Tilman as a founding director in 1995. Brewin Dolphin acquired Tilman in 2011 and Matt was appointed as chief executive in 2015.

Mr Minch will remain with the company to look after his clients before retiring “at a later date”, the company said.

Deputy chief executive

Daniel Macauley is set to take on the role of deputy chief executive of Brewin Dolphin Ireland. He joined the business in 2012 as a divisional director having worked in a number of senior investment management roles for the previous two decades.

The management changes are expected to take effect in April, subject to regulatory approval, the company said.