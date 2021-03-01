Branch closures ‘punish’ communities following Covid rules - FSU

The Financial Services Union has described the closure of Bank of Ireland branches as a punishment of communities for adhering to pandemic guidelines.

The union’s general secretary, John O’Connell, called on the bank to defer any closures to the end of 2022 and for a review of the impact such closures would have on the communities in which they are located.

There should be a debate rather than action by the bank “over our head”, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Connell said the FSU would protect the jobs and dignity of the staff involved and would campaign against the closures. People needed to be treated with respect and the bank’s track record in that regard was not good, he said.

On the same programme, Séamus Boland of Rural Link said he was “extremely disappointed” by news of the closures.

“We said it would happen. This is another blow to rural communities, even though I know some of the branches are in urban areas.”

Many post offices were located in shops and would not be equipped for dealing with some problems, he warned.